PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Election Day Guide: Polls open across Mecklenburg, surrounding counties

One of the top issues for S.C. voters is determining who leads the state for the next four years as governor.
Polls across North Carolina will open Tuesday morning for the 2023 municipal elections.
Polls across North Carolina will open Tuesday morning for the 2023 municipal elections.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is Election Day, with precincts in Mecklenburg County and other counties in the Charlotte Metro area opening at 6:30 a.m.

The polls will stay open until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

ELECTION 2023: Get results here

This year is the first year voters are being asked to show a photo ID. This includes a driver’s license, a school ID, a passport, or a North Carolina voter ID card.

Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail may deliver their ballot to their county board of elections office or to an election official at a one-stop early voting site during any time that site is open for voting, according to state election officials. Ballots will be kept securely and delivered to the county board of elections for processing.

Voters will be voting on things like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education seats; Charlotte mayor and other city council matters; and seats on other Mecklenburg County town boards.

FULL LIST: Candidates for November general election

There is also the question of whether voters will support Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ $2.5 billion bond referendum. If passed, it would pay for 30 CMS projects that include building new schools, replacing schools and expanding others.

Related: Debt from CMS’ $2.5 billion bond referendum will exceed NC’s general obligation debt

For more information, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

WBTV will have up-to-date election coverage throughout the day. Check back for election results and download the free WBTV News app today for breaking alerts on key races.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
The blaze broke out at the Southpark Commons Apartments on Sunday afternoon.
Candle catches S CLT apartment complex on fire, causes $1M in damages
Zachary Scott Ghent was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug...
Panic button on spare key leads woman to recovery of stolen SUV, arrest of suspect
Ashley James Crouse
Deputies: Pastor arrested on child sex charges in Caldwell County
The airport said the change is happening because of the significant growth it has seen.
‘It’s crazy’: Increased parking rates begin at Charlotte airport

Latest News

CMS showcases designs for $2.5 billion bond referendum
Election Day: $2.5 billion bond for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on the ballot
This latest referendum comes with the largest price tag in state history.
$2.5 billion bond for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on the ballot
Albemarle City Council
Albemarle City Council votes on drag show restrictions
Rides will be free to everyone all day during regular bus service times from 6 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.
Salisbury Transit offers free rides on Election Day