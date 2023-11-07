PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Election Day Guide: Polls closed across the Carolinas

For the first time, voters in North Carolina will need to present a photo ID.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is Election Day, and precincts across the Carolinas have closed.

Polls stayed open until 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

ELECTION 2023: Get results here

This year is the first year voters in North Carolina are being asked to show a photo ID. Voters could present a driver’s license, school ID, passport, or a North Carolina voter ID card.

Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail could deliver their ballot to their county board of elections office or to an election official at a one-stop early voting site during any time that site is open for voting, according to state election officials. Ballots are kept securely and delivered to the county board of elections for processing.

Voters voted on things like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education seats; Charlotte mayor and other city council matters; and seats on other Mecklenburg County town boards.

FULL LIST: Candidates for November general election

There is also the question of whether voters will support Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ $2.5 billion bond referendum. If passed, it would pay for 30 CMS projects that include building new schools, replacing schools and expanding others.

Related: Debt from CMS’ $2.5 billion bond referendum will exceed NC’s general obligation debt

For more information, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

WBTV will have up-to-date election coverage throughout the day. Check back for election results and download the free WBTV News app today for breaking alerts on key races.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

