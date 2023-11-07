Election Day Guide: Polls close across the Carolinas

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is Election Day, and precincts across the Carolinas have closed.

Polls stayed open until 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

This year is the first year voters in North Carolina are being asked to show a photo ID. Voters could present a driver’s license, school ID, passport, or a North Carolina voter ID card.

Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail could deliver their ballot to their county board of elections office or to an election official at a one-stop early voting site during any time that site is open for voting, according to state election officials. Ballots are kept securely and delivered to the county board of elections for processing.

Voters voted on things like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education seats; Charlotte mayor and other city council matters; and seats on other Mecklenburg County town boards.

There is also the question of whether voters will support Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ $2.5 billion bond referendum. If passed, it would pay for 30 CMS projects that include building new schools, replacing schools and expanding others.

