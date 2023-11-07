Election Day forecast: Record-challenging, warm midweek weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast again today with a pleasantly warm high near 80 degrees.

Mid-week: Record-challenging warm weather

Rain outlook: Small chance Friday / Friday night

Weekend: Below-normal temperatures return

Patchy clouds and cool again tonight with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

There’s more sunshine in the forecast for the mid-week with afternoon readings rising to record-challenging levels just above 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday with little chance for any rain.

Looking ahead, a small rain chance will finally enter the forecast on Friday and Friday night before we dry out early on Saturday. While we desperately need rain, the front does not look overly impressive; however, the chilly air that follows the front won’t be denied.

Rain chances over the next 7 days (First Alert Weather)

We’ll fall back to the upper 60s with more clouds and a shower chance on Friday followed by afternoon readings closer to 60 degrees both days of the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.