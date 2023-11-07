PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes I-85 lane in Gaston Co., backups reported

The lane is not expected to reopen until around 6:37 a.m.
A crash in Gaston County is expected to have major traffic impacts for commuters who take...
A crash in Gaston County is expected to have major traffic impacts for commuters who take Interstate 85.(NC Department of Transportation)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash in Gaston County is expected to have major traffic impacts for commuters who take Interstate 85.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting one northbound lane is closed because of the wreck near Exit 26 for Belmont Mount Holly Road.

The lane is not expected to reopen until around 6:37 a.m.

For the latest in traffic coverage, check out WBTV’s Traffic Map.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

