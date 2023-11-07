Crash closes I-85 lane in Gaston Co., backups reported

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash in Gaston County is expected to have major traffic impacts for commuters who take Interstate 85.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting one northbound lane is closed because of the wreck near Exit 26 for Belmont Mount Holly Road.

The lane is not expected to reopen until around 6:37 a.m.

For the latest in traffic coverage, check out WBTV’s Traffic Map.

