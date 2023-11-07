Election Day: $2.5 billion bond for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on the ballot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Municipal elections don’t normally get a big voter turnout but in Mecklenburg County, one of the biggest draws will likely be the school bond. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is asking voters to approve a $2.5 billion bond, and it’s drawn a lot of debate.

Mecklenburg County voters have approved these bonds the last three times they’ve come up, but this latest referendum comes with the largest price tag in state history. The money would fund 30 capital improvement projects across 35 schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg – including new schools.

There is an associated tax increase if the bond passes: Taxpayers could shell out an additional 3 cents per $100 over 5 years.

Some improvements include making schools safer and relieving overcrowding. Elyse Dashew, Chairperson of the CMS Board of Education, says CMS is still struggling to make room for new students. There are currently 1,200 mobile classrooms in the district and the student population is growing.

She says now is the time to address aging school buildings and overcrowding.

“It is an investment. It is an incredibly important investment and the reason that the number is so high is because everything costs so much more now because of inflation. We know the longer we wait the more expensive it’s going to get,” said Dashew. “This is not really a situation where it will behoove future generations to kick this can down the road. We need to take care of it now and we have a way to take care of it now.”

Not everyone is on the same page. Last month, The African American Clergy Coalition held a press conference asking voters to say no to the bond referendum. They said they do want money spent on public education, but they want it paid for through CMS’ or the county’s capital improvement budget, not by increasing taxes.

The coalition said that could force people out of their homes—specifically seniors and low-income homeowners.

“It is absurd for us to continue to build new schools when there are empty seats at other schools. As a taxpayer, I’m offended that I would be asked to do that. I’m even more offended that you would ask me to pay for it at a time when interest rates are the highest in 20 years. There should be absolute outrage,” said Pastor Ricky Woods of First Baptist Church West.

Ultimately, it is up to the voters. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 this evening. CATS is offering free fare today to help you get out and vote.

