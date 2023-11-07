Charlotte youth football team overcoming adversity, eyes set on trip to Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the Derita Warriors, beating the odds is nothing new.

Overcoming adversity, on and off the field, has been their motto for the past season. Last month, the 10-U Warriors were crowned City Champions.

A victory that means one step closer to a national championship.

“Football for them is an outlet,” said coach Donnell Gardner. “When you have coaches and staff, that can pour into them and show them life lessons within the game of football. Because there’s so many things that happen in the game of football that happens in life.”

Life lessons happen with each play call. These kids are taught skills they’ll use well into adulthood.

“Working as a group and building relationships,” said Nile Holloway.

“Being disciplined and having etiquette in others places not on the football field,” added Hayes Davis.

“Being respectful,” said Josiah Jones.

Earlier this year, the team took a trip to Washington, D.C.

They were able to visit landmarks, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“The trip just made the bond tighter...they had camaraderie and so that turned on to brotherhood on the field,” said President Tonia Faison.

The Warriors will head to Wilmington this weekend.

If they win, they’ll earn a spot to play in the Pop Warner Super Bowl taking place next month in Orlando, Fla.

“Some of these kids don’t don’t leave outside of the neighborhood. So just like the trip to D.C., being able to go to Florida and accomplish something, I think it can be a life changer for them,” Gardner said.

The Warriors have seen their share of tragedy.

Last season, was dedicated to a former player, John Morales. The 15-year-old was shot and killed in 2022.

Also taking the trip to Florida will be the Warriors’ cheerleading squad.

They’ve already won their regional competition.

“We’re excited and we’re excited to go to Florida,” said Kolby Ayres.

Making memories they’ll remember for a long time.

“We look at ourselves like 10 years or five years from now, it’s gonna be like a background because when we get older we can tell the story on and on,” said Davis.

If you would like to help the team get to Florida, there are several ways to donate: Venmo: @DeritaAthletics or click here for website.

