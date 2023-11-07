PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte 49ers start the Aaron Fearne era with a victory over Maine

By Nate Wimberly
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nik Graves scores a career high 15 points to lead the Charlotte 49ers to a victory over Maine 69-52. The win is the first for Aaron Fearne as the head coach of Charlotte.

The Niners shot 53% from the field in the victory by attacking the basket.

Points in the paint was won by Charlotte 30-20 and only 18 of their 69 points came from the 3 point line.

Charlotte grabbed a 16 point lead in the first half and never looked back.

Center Dishon Jackson finished with 13 points and guard Lu’Cye Patterson poured in 11 points.

Charlotte starts the season 1-0 for the 3rd straight season.

The Niners next game is Friday when they host Liberty at the Spectrum Center.

