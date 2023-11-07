Cabarrus Sheriff: Man exposed himself to restaurant workers in Harrisburg

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Cabarrus County are looking for help to identify a man they say exposed himself to workers in a restaurant in Harrisburg on Monday.

According to the report, the suspect appears to be in his 20′s with short black hair and large eyeglasses.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with identifying this individual in relation to this case. If you have any information, please contact Sergeant J. W. Helms at 704-920-3190 ext. 7805.

You may also visit https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ to submit a tip online or call 704-932-7463.

