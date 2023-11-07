PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cabarrus Sheriff: Man exposed himself to restaurant workers in Harrisburg

Deputies say the man appears to be in his 20's.
Deputies say the man appears to be in his 20's.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Cabarrus County are looking for help to identify a man they say exposed himself to workers in a restaurant in Harrisburg on Monday.

According to the report, the suspect appears to be in his 20′s with short black hair and large eyeglasses.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with identifying this individual in relation to this case. If you have any information, please contact Sergeant J. W. Helms at 704-920-3190 ext. 7805.

You may also visit https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ to submit a tip online or call 704-932-7463.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blaze broke out at the Southpark Commons Apartments on Sunday afternoon.
Candle catches S CLT apartment complex on fire, causes $1M in damages
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Zachary Scott Ghent was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug...
Panic button on spare key leads woman to recovery of stolen SUV, arrest of suspect
Ashley James Crouse
Deputies: Pastor arrested on child sex charges in Caldwell County
The airport said the change is happening because of the significant growth it has seen.
‘It’s crazy’: Increased parking rates begin at Charlotte airport

Latest News

Mykal Othnel Charter is being held under a bond of $348,000.
New charges filed in case of man accused of multiple church break-ins
Michelle Gannon operates Ruthie Darling Boutique on E. Innes St. in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury woman looks to GoFundMe to try and save business
Polls across North Carolina will open Tuesday morning for the 2023 municipal elections.
Election Day Guide: Polls open across Mecklenburg, surrounding counties
Three cars were also damaged in the fire.
Fire overnight displaces three in Concord