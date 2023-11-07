PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Albemarle City Council votes on drag show restrictions

Albemarle City Council voted 4-3 to deny the ordinance change.
Albemarle City Council
Albemarle City Council(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Albemarle City Council voted Monday night to deny an ordinance change that would have classified drag shows as adult cabaret, which would have classified them as a sexually oriented activity.

City council voted 4-3 to deny the ordinance change.

A group of pastors submitted a petition saying they wanted to redefine drag shows in order to protect children.

The city’s planning and zoning board and the city attorney were against the proposal due to its broad nature.

One councilman wasn’t present at their last meeting in October and wanted a chance to weigh in on the proposal. That led council to delay the discussion further until Monday.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

