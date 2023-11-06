WNC wildfires destroy homes, prompt State of Emergency declarations

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fires spreading in western North Carolina have destroyed homes and other structures, prompting local officials to declare States of Emergency and Code Red air conditions across multiple western counties.

On Sunday, the N.C. Forest Service announced a total burn ban and canceled all burning permits for 14 counties which will remain in place until conditions improve.

Fire officials say that the Poplar Drive fire has expanded to over 430 acres and has destroyed two homes and an outdoor shed in Henderson County.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said crews are working to contain the fire that started about 15 minutes from downtown Hendersonville.

According to officials, the Edneyville Fire Department arrived at the scene of a nearly three-acre fire in the Poplar Drive area at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

As of Monday morning, fire officials said that the fire is now 431 acres in size and is only five percent contained. Officials say that 75 structures are currently in the fire containment zone.

In Cherokee and Macon Counties, The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) said the Collet Ridge wildfire has prompted a Code Red air quality condition in Cherokee, Clay Macone, Henderson, and Graham Counties and also issued a Code Orange air quality condition for Graham and Henderson Counties as well as the southern mountain ridgetops as well.

U.S. Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service unified command said that they had two 20-person hand crews, 9 Engines, two helicopters, one air attack platform, and overhead personnel currently battling the Collett Ridge fire. Officials say the fire is zero percent contained.

Officials said the Rim Trail is temporarily closed for about seven miles from Big Stump to Shinbone. There are no road or area closures right now, but officials said that the public should stay away from the area so fire crews and resources can work safely

Officials say there are no evacuations taking place.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.