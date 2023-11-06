Warm workweek ahead before chance for showers returns late in the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beautiful weather will continue into the new week, with warm temperatures still in the forecast and still-low rain chances.

Monday and Tuesday will be gorgeous days with highs in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will warm up slightly on Wednesday and Thursday, around 80 degrees before cooling off to the lower 70s on Friday. A slight chance for rain returns on Friday, and continues into Saturday morning.

This weekend will cool off even further, with forecast highs in the 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.