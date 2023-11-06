PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warm workweek ahead before chance for showers returns late in the week

Temperatures could challenge record highs in the middle of the week.
Monday and Tuesday will be gorgeous days with highs in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beautiful weather will continue into the new week, with warm temperatures still in the forecast and still-low rain chances.

Monday and Tuesday will be gorgeous days with highs in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will warm up slightly on Wednesday and Thursday, around 80 degrees before cooling off to the lower 70s on Friday. A slight chance for rain returns on Friday, and continues into Saturday morning.

This weekend will cool off even further, with forecast highs in the 60s.

Highs this week will be back in the 70s.
High pressure across the southeast will keep us in a warming trend over the next several days.
