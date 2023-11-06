Special events planned throughout the month of November in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular to the Polar Express, there are several special family-friendly events planned for folks to enjoy in Rowan County throughout the month of November.

Patterson Farm Winter Fun on the Farm November 7 - December 15, 2023

This winter, Patterson Farm is warming up for a chilly season without cooling down the fun. The barn and Paw Paw Carl’s playground are both waiting for you to visit and play. Visit the cows, chickens, goats and more, then hop on over to the playground to enjoy some original, farm fun.

The Polar Express Train Ride November 11 - December 23, 2023

Inspired by the hit movie, this holiday favorite comes to life as you and your family take a magical trip on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride at the N.C. Transportation Museum! Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, families are sure to enjoy their trip to the North Pole. Book your overnight stay in Rowan County to receive free tickets or gift certificates to the museum’s gift shop while supplies last.

Lighting of the Fall Fires November 18, 2023

The village and shops will be decorated in festive lights, greenery, and red bows. Sing carols on the street corners as you stroll along the wooden sidewalks, smell the smoke from the pot-belly stoves and warm by the bonfires at this classic Gold Hill event with entertainment, refreshments and warm holiday cheer.

Celebration of Lights & the Winterland Express November 18 - December 30, 2023

Enjoy the beautiful lights and displays in celebration of the holidays at Village Park. Visit with Santa, make a holiday craft, enjoy smore’s around the fire pit and much more. Local craft and artisans will be on hand on the weekends.

‘Tis the Season Holiday Spectacular Parade & Celebration November 22, 2023

Celebrate the season at The ‘Tis the Season Spectacular’ holiday parade that features musical acts, floats and more. The parade will begin in Downtown Spencer, follow Main Street, and then reach Downtown Salisbury.

Holiday Night Out November 24, 2023

The biggest shopping night of the year happens in Downtown Salisbury during Holiday Night Out from 5:00 -9:00 p.m.!

Kannapolis Annual Holiday Market November 24 - 26, 2023

Local vendors and artists will have plenty of holiday goodies to choose from at the Holiday Market in Kannapolis. From stocking stuffers to those hard-to-find gift items, begin your holiday shopping inside Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis, from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. each day.

Small Business Saturday November 25, 2023

Continue a weekend of shopping at Small Business Saturday in Downtown Salisbury. This all-day shopping event will be accompanied by holiday caroling and a variety of fun activities. Support local businesses and celebrate Small Business Saturday in Downtown Salisbury!

For more information on original events happening in Rowan County this November, visit www.VisitRowanCountyNC.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.