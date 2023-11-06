Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Concord man

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man from Cabarrus County.

Raymond Kenneth Bowers was last seen leaving his house on Faith Drive on Sunday afternoon, the Concord Police Department said.

Police said Bowers has a cognitive disability, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

He was wearing a gray knit toboggan, gray sweatpants, a brown flannel shirt and black sneakers when he was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Bowers’ location should call 911 or Concord Police at 704-920-5000.

