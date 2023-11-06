PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

SC Christmas tree arrives at State House

The state capitol is looking more festive Monday morning with the arrival of the state’s Christmas tree.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state capitol is looking more festive Monday morning with the arrival of the state’s Christmas tree.

The tree arrived at approximately 9 a.m. Its arrival signals the start of the holiday season.

The 35-foot tall Norway Spruce came from Henderson Tree Farms in Morgantown, North Carolina, Experience Columbia SC spokesperson Charlene Slaughter said. The Columbia Garden Club, with support from the Garden Club of South Carolina, procured the state’s Christmas tree.

The arrival of the South Carolina Christmas tree marks the beginning of the holiday season.
The arrival of the South Carolina Christmas tree marks the beginning of the holiday season.(WIS)

This is the 19th consecutive year that the Greer-based TimberTech transported the tree from the tree farm to the State House. TimberTech donated their time and services for the transport and R.J. Shirley donated the use of the crane to move the tree into its spot.

“The team at the State House has always been so supportive and responsive to any requests inclusing storing the lights and ornaments every year and hauling them back out again the next year,” Columbia Garden Club spokesperson Melissa Prickett said. “They help us with maintaining and painting the big Christmas boxes, providing lumber to build scaffolding watering the trees every day for almost two months and providing the magnolia leaves to decorate the State House steps for the Carolighting.”

Dominion Energy will string more than 13,000 LED lights and the garden clubs will hang 900 ornaments in the coming days so that the tree is ready for the 57th annual Governor’s Carolighting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
The blaze broke out at the Southpark Commons Apartments on Sunday afternoon.
Candle catches S CLT apartment complex on fire, causes $1M in damages
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
The Troutman Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night.
Police: 18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Troutman, no arrests made
Interstate 85 in Rowan County has reopened following a crash, the North Carolina Department of...
Interstate 85 reopened after crash reported in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Ashley James Crouse
Deputies: Pastor arrested on child sex charges in Caldwell County
The fire has been burning for several days.
WNC wildfires destroy homes, prompt State of Emergency declarations
WBTV Originals
WBTV Originals: Drone footage of Chimney Rock, NC
Troopers said the overturned truck blocked the road, completely shutting it down.
I-40 East in Catawba County closes due to overturned tractor-trailer