Salvation Army in Rowan needs volunteers to bring Christmas cheer to children through the Angel Tree

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 400 children in Rowan County can have the joy and excitement of receiving gifts for Christmas this year through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

According to Captain Teresa Bush, there are still more than 400 angels who need to be claimed in order to assure that these children get a Christmas. The deadline for gift purchases is December 1.

“We started with 800 angels but the clock is ticking and we want everyone who adopts an angel to have time for their shopping,” said Captain Bush.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in your community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys.

The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.

For more information, contact Capt. Bush, Corps Officer for the North and South Carolina Division Salisbury Corps at 704-636-6491x406, or visit the Salvation Army in Salisbury at 620 Bringle Ferry Rd.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.