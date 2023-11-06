PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Missing 80-year-old Concord man found safe

Police said Raymond Kenneth Bowers was found safe Monday morning.
Raymond Kenneth Bowers was last seen leaving his house on Faith Drive on Sunday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 80-year-old man from Cabarrus County has been found safe, police said.

Raymond Kenneth Bowers was last seen leaving his house on Sunday afternoon, but was found Monday morning, the Concord Police Department said.

Concord Police said the Concord Fire Department, NC State Highway Patrol and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office helped with the search.

