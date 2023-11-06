Police: Missing 80-year-old Concord man found safe
Police said Raymond Kenneth Bowers was found safe Monday morning.
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 80-year-old man from Cabarrus County has been found safe, police said.
Raymond Kenneth Bowers was last seen leaving his house on Sunday afternoon, but was found Monday morning, the Concord Police Department said.
Concord Police said the Concord Fire Department, NC State Highway Patrol and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office helped with the search.
