Panic button on spare key leads woman to recovery of her stolen SUV, arrest of suspect

Zachary Scott Ghent was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Some clever amateur detective work on the part of a Rowan County woman led to the recovery her stolen SUV.

According to the report, the woman’s Audi SUV was stolen last week, likely on Wednesday. In a post on social media the woman admitted leaving the keys in the vehicle, but made an appeal that if anyone spotted the SUV to call law enforcement.

According to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the woman spotted the SUV on Sunday night in eastern Rowan County. Using the panic button on the spare key, she was able to confirm that it was her SUV because she heard the horn start blowing and saw the lights flashing.

The victim followed the SUV and was on the phone with 911 reporting where it was going.

Deputies responded to an address on Faith Road across from Blue Waters Pool and found the SUV in the driveway of a house. They also spotted a man walking away from the vehicle.

Zachary Scott Ghent, 21, reportedly told deputies that he had been given a ride in the SUV by someone on Windswept Way. Ghent is the brother of Ethan Bradley Ghent, a wanted and possibly armed suspect from an incident that happened last week.

Zachary Ghent was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say some of Ghent’s clothing and other belongings were found in the SUV. They also say they found a lighter with the initials EBG written in black marker. The numbers on the license plate had been altered with duct tape, according to deputies.

On Monday, deputies said that Ethan Ghent is considered a suspect in the theft of the SUV. He has not been located. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

