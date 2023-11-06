PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event

Mitchi McKnight, 44, died at the site of the Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon. (Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A mother in Georgia died Saturday after she was involved in an ATV accident while on the job.

Mitchi McKnight, 44, died at the site of the Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon.

Her mother said she worked at the horse race event every year.

McKnight was riding an ATV to deliver items at the event when it flipped over and pinned her underneath.

She was there for more than a half hour before she was found.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKnight leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Firefighters were called out to a large fire at the Southpark Commons Apartments in south...
Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at south Charlotte apartment complex
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
The Troutman Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night.
Police: 18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Troutman, no arrests made
Interstate 85 in Rowan County has reopened following a crash, the North Carolina Department of...
Interstate 85 reopened after crash reported in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Israel says it struck 450 Hamas targets in Gaza Strip
Two men were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a...
Denver police investigate shooting that killed 2, injured 5 at a private after-hours biker bar
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled...
4 men charged in theft of golden toilet, an artwork titled America, from Churchill’s birthplace
Troopers said the overturned truck blocked the road, completely shutting it down.
I-40 East in Catawba County closes due to overturned tractor-trailer
St. Louis police said the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission...
Robbery plan thwarted when suspects didn’t know how to drive victim’s stick shift, police say