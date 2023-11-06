Man charged in connection with two overdose deaths in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged in connection with the suspected overdose deaths of two women in Statesville.

According to Statesville Police, on November 1, 2023, at 11:18 am, officers responded to a call to assist Iredell County EMS at the 1100 block of S. Meeting Street in response to two women who were reported to be unconscious.

When police arrived, both women, identified as Brittany Peace, 33, of Statesville, and Heather Wilson, 35, of Statesville, were pronounced deceased by ICEMS.

According to the report, officers found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the bedroom where Peace and Wilson were found. In response to these findings, SPD Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the overdoses.

Police say the investigation revealed that one of the women had bought drugs in the early morning hours of November 1, shortly before the overdoses, from Kaylan Obrien Brandon, 28, of Statesville.

Narcotic Investigators, in coordination with Patrol Officers and the Violent Crime Unit, established surveillance on Kaylan Brandon. Shortly thereafter, Brandon was taken into custody.

Brandon was taken to the Statesville Police Department and interviewed by investigators.

Following the interview, he was taken before a magistrate and charged with two counts of felony death by distribution where he received a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

