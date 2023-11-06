‘It’s crazy’: Increased parking rates begin at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is about to enter its busy holiday travel period, and is making a notable change ahead of it.

Parking rates are set to increase on Monday, with prices in all areas to go up. The airport said the change is happening because of the significant growth it has seen.

Since the spring, passenger traffic has increased 30 percent. It marks the most growth the airport has seen since before the pandemic. By the end of the year, Charlotte-Douglas is expected to exceed 50 million passengers.

The airport said valet parking is going from $35 to $45. Hourly deck parking is increasing by $2 per hour. Daily deck parking is going from $12 to $20. Express lots are also seeing a price jump.

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport announced drive-up parking rates would increase on Nov. 6. (Source: Charlotte Douglas International Airport)

Passengers said parking at the airport is already difficult enough, and that they are not looking forward to the price hike.

“It’s crazy, we can’t even get a spot without even getting a reservation,” flyer Rick Seloers said. “If I want to come and pick somebody up and go into the short-term parking, I have to have a reservation. And with the prices going up, I’ll just be doing the cell phone lot.”

Charlotte’s new rates are higher than other airports on the East Coast. In Atlanta, parking costs between $14-19 a day depending on the lot. In Tampa, it costs $20 a day for the long-term garage or $14 for economy.

Airport officials said passengers should reserve parking spots at parkCLT.com or on the CLT Airport app, that way they are guaranteed a spot and the best rates.

Related: Drive-up parking rates at CLT Airport to increase starting in November

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.