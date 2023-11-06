I-40 East in Catawba County closes due to overturned tractor-trailer

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - I-40 East in Catawba County closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer Monday morning, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 11:40 a.m. and happened on the highway at the Rockbarn Road Exit (Mile Marker 133).

Troopers said the overturned truck blocked the road, completely shutting it down.

Officials advised a detour is being set up and travelers are urged to seek an alternate route.

