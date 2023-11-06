PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
I-40 East in Catawba County closes due to overturned tractor-trailer

Troopers said the overturned truck blocked the road, completely shutting it down.(KPLC (Canva))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - I-40 East in Catawba County closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer Monday morning, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 11:40 a.m. and happened on the highway at the Rockbarn Road Exit (Mile Marker 133).

Troopers said the overturned truck blocked the road, completely shutting it down.

Officials advised a detour is being set up and travelers are urged to seek an alternate route.

TRAFFIC: Crash along US-74 in west Charlotte completely closes roadway

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

