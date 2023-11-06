PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Charlotte in 2024

By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hootie & the Blowfish are coming to the Queen City in 2024!

The band is hitting the road next summer for a North American tour, dubbed ‘The Summer Camp With Trucks Tour,’ featuring 43 sites across the continent.

Some notable tour stops include Thursday, Sept. 13, at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion and Friday, Sept. 13, at Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek.

Naturally, the Gamecock alums will also perform at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena on Aug. 29.

This will be the band’s first full tour since 2019. Collective Soul and Edwin McCain will support them.

Tickets will be available for sale starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. on the Hootie & the Blowfish website.

Subscribers to the Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter will get earlier access, which will start Tuesday at noon local time and end Thursday at 10 p.m.

The full list of tour dates can be found here.

