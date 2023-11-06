Gaston Co. authorities looking for man who possibly shot at officers

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are urging neighbors to remain vigilant after a man is accused of firing shots at officers and then leaving the scene.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, 54-year-old Joel Puckett has an outstanding warrant for felony breaking and entering and three orders for arrest for possession of methamphetamine, felony carrying a concealed weapon and fictitious title.

Police say they arrived to the home on Hollycrest Lane around 11:40 a.m. Sunday to serve the warrant.

“As the officers approached the residence, a shot was fired in their direction from somewhere outside the residence. Officers immediately took cover and called for assistance,” the department said.

Officers searched the area of Hollycrest Lane, but late Sunday afternoon said a search was completed and no arrests had been made.

“Officers will continue to patrol the area and residents are asked to remain vigilant,” a post stated.

Residents were also asked to avoid traveling in the area and to stay inside.

If you have any information, call 704-866-3300 or 911.

