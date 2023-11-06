Duke, UNC have sights set on national title as college basketball season tips off
College basketball’s regular season tips off Monday, with a slew of teams from the Carolinas in action.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - College hoops will officially get underway on Monday night, with a slew of teams across the Carolinas ready to tip off their seasons.
Among them, No. 2 Duke and No. 19 North Carolina have their sights set on a national title. Meanwhile, NC State, Clemson and Wake Forest are looking to make some noise in the ACC.
Queens is set for its second year at the Division I level, UNC Charlotte will host Maine, North Carolina A&T opens its season with a road date against Pittsburgh, and NC Central will take centerstage against top-ranked Kansas.
Appalachian State will tip off Tuesday, a day later than most schools.
With the Panthers looking like one of the worst teams in the NFL, and the Charlotte Hornets sitting at 2-4 early in the year, college basketball could bring some much-needed excitement for sports fans in the Carolinas.
A slate full of notable Division I games from opening night in the Carolinas is below, complete with times and channels. For a complete list of games happening around the country, click here.
|Home
|Away
|Time
|Channel
|NC State
|The Citadel
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|North Carolina
|Radford
|7 p.m.
|ACCN
|Gardner-Webb
|Erskine
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Coastal Carolina
|Piedmont
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|UNC Wilmington
|Mount Olive
|7 p.m.
|N/A
|Furman
|North Greenville
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Davidson
|Washington and Lee
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Wofford
|Brevard
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|South Carolina
|South Carolina Upstate
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Clemson
|Winthrop
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|East Carolina
|Ferrum
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Marshall
|Queens
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|UNC Charlotte
|Maine
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh
|North Carolina A&T
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Kansas
|North Carolina Central
|8 p.m.
|Big 12/ESPN+
|Wake Forest
|Elon
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Duke
|Dartmouth
|9 p.m.
|ACCN
