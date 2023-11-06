PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Duke, UNC have sights set on national title as college basketball season tips off

College basketball’s regular season tips off Monday, with a slew of teams from the Carolinas in action.
No. 2 Duke will open its season Monday night against Dartmouth.
No. 2 Duke will open its season Monday night against Dartmouth.(Ben McKeown | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - College hoops will officially get underway on Monday night, with a slew of teams across the Carolinas ready to tip off their seasons.

Among them, No. 2 Duke and No. 19 North Carolina have their sights set on a national title. Meanwhile, NC State, Clemson and Wake Forest are looking to make some noise in the ACC.

Queens is set for its second year at the Division I level, UNC Charlotte will host Maine, North Carolina A&T opens its season with a road date against Pittsburgh, and NC Central will take centerstage against top-ranked Kansas.

Appalachian State will tip off Tuesday, a day later than most schools.

With the Panthers looking like one of the worst teams in the NFL, and the Charlotte Hornets sitting at 2-4 early in the year, college basketball could bring some much-needed excitement for sports fans in the Carolinas.

A slate full of notable Division I games from opening night in the Carolinas is below, complete with times and channels. For a complete list of games happening around the country, click here.

HomeAwayTimeChannel
NC StateThe Citadel7 p.m.ESPN+/ACCNX
North CarolinaRadford7 p.m.ACCN
Gardner-WebbErskine7 p.m.ESPN+
Coastal CarolinaPiedmont7 p.m.ESPN+
UNC WilmingtonMount Olive7 p.m.N/A
FurmanNorth Greenville7 p.m.ESPN+
DavidsonWashington and Lee7 p.m.ESPN+
WoffordBrevard7 p.m.ESPN+
South CarolinaSouth Carolina Upstate7 p.m.ESPN+/SECN+
ClemsonWinthrop7 p.m.ESPN+/ACCNX
East CarolinaFerrum7 p.m.ESPN+
MarshallQueens7 p.m.ESPN+
UNC CharlotteMaine7 p.m.ESPN+
PittsburghNorth Carolina A&T7 p.m.ESPN+/ACCNX
KansasNorth Carolina Central8 p.m.Big 12/ESPN+
Wake ForestElon8 p.m.ESPN+/ACCNX
DukeDartmouth9 p.m.ACCN

