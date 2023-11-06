Duke, UNC have sights set on national title as college basketball season tips off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - College hoops will officially get underway on Monday night, with a slew of teams across the Carolinas ready to tip off their seasons.

Among them, No. 2 Duke and No. 19 North Carolina have their sights set on a national title. Meanwhile, NC State, Clemson and Wake Forest are looking to make some noise in the ACC.

Queens is set for its second year at the Division I level, UNC Charlotte will host Maine, North Carolina A&T opens its season with a road date against Pittsburgh, and NC Central will take centerstage against top-ranked Kansas.

Appalachian State will tip off Tuesday, a day later than most schools.

With the Panthers looking like one of the worst teams in the NFL, and the Charlotte Hornets sitting at 2-4 early in the year, college basketball could bring some much-needed excitement for sports fans in the Carolinas.

A slate full of notable Division I games from opening night in the Carolinas is below, complete with times and channels. For a complete list of games happening around the country, click here.

Home Away Time Channel NC State The Citadel 7 p.m. ESPN+/ACCNX North Carolina Radford 7 p.m. ACCN Gardner-Webb Erskine 7 p.m. ESPN+ Coastal Carolina Piedmont 7 p.m. ESPN+ UNC Wilmington Mount Olive 7 p.m. N/A Furman North Greenville 7 p.m. ESPN+ Davidson Washington and Lee 7 p.m. ESPN+ Wofford Brevard 7 p.m. ESPN+ South Carolina South Carolina Upstate 7 p.m. ESPN+/SECN+ Clemson Winthrop 7 p.m. ESPN+/ACCNX East Carolina Ferrum 7 p.m. ESPN+ Marshall Queens 7 p.m. ESPN+ UNC Charlotte Maine 7 p.m. ESPN+ Pittsburgh North Carolina A&T 7 p.m. ESPN+/ACCNX Kansas North Carolina Central 8 p.m. Big 12/ESPN+ Wake Forest Elon 8 p.m. ESPN+/ACCNX Duke Dartmouth 9 p.m. ACCN

Related: Panthers rookie QB Young places blame squarely on himself after throwing two pick-6s in loss

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.