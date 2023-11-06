PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies: Pastor arrested on child sex charges in Caldwell County

The man is a pastor at New Vision Baptist Fellowship in Granite Falls.
Ashley James Crouse
Ashley James Crouse(Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pastor at a Caldwell County church is facing child sex charges after the execution of recent search warrants.

Investigators served warrants against 51-year-old Ashley James Crouse on Nov. 3, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said. Both deputies and agents with the NC State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) participated in the searches.

Officials said both Crouse’s home and New Vision Baptist Fellowship were searched. Items were seized from both locations to be examined for material depicting child exploitation.

The warrants were obtained after deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Crouse has initially been charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child, although deputies said more charges are expected.

He is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Related: CMPD: Convicted sex offender, current associate pastor arrested on new charges

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Firefighters were called out to a large fire at the Southpark Commons Apartments in south...
Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at south Charlotte apartment complex
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
The Troutman Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night.
Police: 18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Troutman, no arrests made
Interstate 85 in Rowan County has reopened following a crash, the North Carolina Department of...
Interstate 85 reopened after crash reported in Rowan Co.

Latest News

WBTV Originals
WBTV Originals: Drone footage of Chimney Rock, NC
Troopers said the overturned truck blocked the road, completely shutting it down.
I-40 East in Catawba County closes due to overturned tractor-trailer
The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street.
CMPD: Victim dies after Sunday morning double shooting in northeast Charlotte
Some western North Carolina residents are prohibited from outdoor burning due to dry conditions.
Burn ban implemented in several NC counties as state grapples with drought conditions