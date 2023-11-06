Deputies: Pastor arrested on child sex charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pastor at a Caldwell County church is facing child sex charges after the execution of recent search warrants.

Investigators served warrants against 51-year-old Ashley James Crouse on Nov. 3, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said. Both deputies and agents with the NC State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) participated in the searches.

Officials said both Crouse’s home and New Vision Baptist Fellowship were searched. Items were seized from both locations to be examined for material depicting child exploitation.

The warrants were obtained after deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Crouse has initially been charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child, although deputies said more charges are expected.

He is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

