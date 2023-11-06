Crime Stoppers detective speaks about importance of community assistance, tip that led to arrest of accused arsonist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tip through the Crime Stoppers program led to a man being charged in connection to several arsons, according to Detective Rick Smith, the Crime Stoppers coordinator with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Raymond Lavonne Cureton has been charged for second-degree arson, burning personal property, breaking and/or entering, and first-degree trespassing.

Charlotte Fire investigators said Cureton was arrested on several outstanding warrants and they have been able to connect him to at least 10 fires in the area.

Investigators said one of the fires happened in September at a home on Anderson Street in east Charlotte.

Smith spoke to WBTV about the tip that was submitted to investigators that led to the arrest of Cureton.

“That was a very detailed tip,” he said. “You had the individual’s name, a description of the individual, and then there was some other pertinent information that we can’t disclose.”

Bryan Cole, a homeowner on Anderson Street, lives across the street from the home that caught fire.

“(I was) frightened that it could have been my house potentially,” he said.

Cole said he was thankful that a tipster had provided the information necessary to make an arrest in the investigation.

“A serial arsonist getting caught and convicted – that’s prettying strong evidence of the value of that program,” Cole said about Crime Stoppers.

According to the CMPD Crime Stoppers Board accountant, more than $33,000 worth of rewards have been approved for Crime Stoppers tipsters this year.

Smith walked WBTV through the process of submitting a tip. Tips can be submitted by calling 704-334-1600. They can also be submitted online on charlottecrimestoppers.com and via the P3Tips app on smartphone or tablet.

Smith said keeping tipsters anonymous is a priority with the Crime Stoppers program.

“We never ask for any of your personal information,” he said. “We just need to know a description of what happened and as much information about what happened as possible. The more information you put in there, the better it helps us solve a crime.”

Police ask community members with information about criminal activity in their neighborhood let investigators know.

