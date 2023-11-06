PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crime Stoppers detective speaks about importance of community assistance, tip that led to arrest of accused arsonist

So far this year, more than Crime Stoppers has awarded more than $33,000 in reward money.
By Alex Giles
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tip through the Crime Stoppers program led to a man being charged in connection to several arsons, according to Detective Rick Smith, the Crime Stoppers coordinator with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Raymond Lavonne Cureton has been charged for second-degree arson, burning personal property, breaking and/or entering, and first-degree trespassing.

Charlotte Fire investigators said Cureton was arrested on several outstanding warrants and they have been able to connect him to at least 10 fires in the area.

Investigators said one of the fires happened in September at a home on Anderson Street in east Charlotte.

Smith spoke to WBTV about the tip that was submitted to investigators that led to the arrest of Cureton.

“That was a very detailed tip,” he said. “You had the individual’s name, a description of the individual, and then there was some other pertinent information that we can’t disclose.”

Bryan Cole, a homeowner on Anderson Street, lives across the street from the home that caught fire.

“(I was) frightened that it could have been my house potentially,” he said.

Cole said he was thankful that a tipster had provided the information necessary to make an arrest in the investigation.

“A serial arsonist getting caught and convicted – that’s prettying strong evidence of the value of that program,” Cole said about Crime Stoppers.

According to the CMPD Crime Stoppers Board accountant, more than $33,000 worth of rewards have been approved for Crime Stoppers tipsters this year.

Smith walked WBTV through the process of submitting a tip. Tips can be submitted by calling 704-334-1600. They can also be submitted online on charlottecrimestoppers.com and via the P3Tips app on smartphone or tablet.

Smith said keeping tipsters anonymous is a priority with the Crime Stoppers program.

“We never ask for any of your personal information,” he said. “We just need to know a description of what happened and as much information about what happened as possible. The more information you put in there, the better it helps us solve a crime.”

Police ask community members with information about criminal activity in their neighborhood let investigators know.

Related: Crime Stoppers: Detectives still working to identify suspects in Charlotte armed robberies

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Firefighters were called out to a large fire at the Southpark Commons Apartments in south...
Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at south Charlotte apartment complex
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
The Troutman Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night.
Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Troutman, no arrests made
Interstate 85 in Rowan County has reopened following a crash, the North Carolina Department of...
Interstate 85 reopened after crash reported in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Raymond Kenneth Bowers
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Concord man
Bryce Young threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns in a 27-13...
Panthers rookie QB Young places blame squarely on himself after throwing two pick-6s in loss
Raymond Kenneth Bowers was last seen leaving his house on Faith Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Concord man
Joel Scott Puckett, 54, is wanted in Gaston County.
Gaston Co. authorities looking for man who possibly shot at officers