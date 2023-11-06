CMPD: Victim dies after Sunday morning double shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A victim died Monday after a Sunday morning double shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street.

Police say officers responded to the scene and found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medic rushed one victim to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries; he was pronounced deceased a day later. The second victim was rushed to Atrium Health University with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not advise if they had a suspect in custody nor have released the identity of the victim who succumbed to his injuries.

