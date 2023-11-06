PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Victim dies after Sunday morning double shooting in northeast Charlotte

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street.
The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street.
(staff)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A victim died Monday after a Sunday morning double shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street.

Police say officers responded to the scene and found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medic rushed one victim to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries; he was pronounced deceased a day later. The second victim was rushed to Atrium Health University with non-life-threatening injuries.

Burn ban implemented in several NC counties as state grapples with drought conditions

Authorities did not advise if they had a suspect in custody nor have released the identity of the victim who succumbed to his injuries.

