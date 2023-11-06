Burn ban implemented in several NC counties as state grapples with drought conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A burn ban has been implemented for several North Carolina counties as the state continues to go through a dry spell and wildfire activities are on the rise.

As part of the ban, all open burning is prohibited and the issuing of new burning permits has been stopped.

The ban covers Burke, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain and Transylvania counties. It went into effect at 5 p.m. on Sunday, and will go until further notice.

A burn ban has been instated in 14 counties in western North Carolina due to dry conditions. (Beth Romer | NC Forest Service)

“Several counties in western North Carolina are currently in a severe drought, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “Because dry conditions are expected to continue, this burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly.”

Under the law, anyone who violates the ban could face a $100 fine, plus court costs. Anyone found liable for setting a fire could also be subject to covering expenses related to putting it out.

Both law enforcement and local fire departments are working to enforce the ban.

In areas outside of the burn ban, Troxler urged state residents to use extreme caution if anything is burned.

Residents with questions regarding a specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office. More information about the ban can also be found here.

The N.C. Forest Service will assess conditions in the coming weeks to determine if the ban needs to be expanded.

