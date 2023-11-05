Two involved in ‘shooting incident,’ Troutman police say

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troutman police are investigating a ‘shooting incident’ Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post, the department says the shooting involved two people.

“There does not appear to be any danger to the general public at this time,” the post stated.

The department has not released any other details.

WBTV has a crew enroute and will have a live report at 11 p.m.

