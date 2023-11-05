Sweet soars to victory at World Of Outlaws World Finals

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Brad Sweet called his victory in Saturday’s World of Outlaws World Finals “a walk-off homer” at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Sweet celebrated his fifth consecutive World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars championship in spectacular fashion, after he passed race leader Rico Abreu with two laps to go and held on for his 11th win of the year and his first at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

While the bottom groove earned Sweet another trophy, he opted for the high road when he was met with mixed reactions from the crowd.

“I guess I finally made it, now that I’m getting booed,” Sweet said. “When you get cheers and boos, that means you’ve made it, I guess. I’m just happy to be here in front of this large crowd. I’m happy we were able to get our NAPA Auto Parts car in Victory Lane. We’ve been trying here for a long time.

“With the points, you’re always so conservative but tonight, I was able to be conservative on the bottom. I just kind of snuck by Rico there at the end and held him off coming to the checkered.”

Sweet won by 0.759 seconds over Abreu, with Logan Schuchart, Brent Marks and Tyler Courtney rounding out the top five.

Abreu, Marks, Courtney and Sweet scored heat race victories.

“Super” Matt Sheppard punctuated his Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds championship in style, winning Saturday’s season-ending feature by 0.92 seconds over Jimmy Phelps and Mat Williamson – Sheppard’s chief rivals throughout the year.

Mike Mahaney and Max McLaughlin completed the top five.

“To win this Saturday-night finale in front of this huge crowd, that caps everything off in style,” Sheppard said. “I don’t think I’ve done that since 2016. … You always feel good in clean air here. I was kind of watching the lapped traffic in front of me and watching the lap counter. We got into (traffic) pretty heavily there at the end, and I was really happy to see that checkered flag fall. Two out of three (World Finals wins) ain’t bad. We’ll take it.”

Sheppard, Williamson, Tim Fuller and Anthony Perrego won heats.

Ricky Thornton Jr. scored his second World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models win in as many nights on Saturday. Thornton beat Mike Marlar to the checkered flag by 1.121 seconds after he took the lead at the race’s halfway point.

Chris Madden finished third with Dale McDowell fourth and Garrett Smith fifth.

“I had a really good start and got to sixth or fifth right away,” Thornton said. “I saw the top was working pretty good and I figured if I was going to have a shot to win it, I was going to have to (run the top line). A pretty awesome night. An awesome weekend, really.”

Madden, McDowell, Marlar, Smith, Cade Dillard and Daulton Wilson claimed heat wins.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS NOS ENERGY DRINK SPRINT CARS

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 4. 19-Brent Marks[3]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]; 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[9]; 7. 2-David Gravel[21]; 8. 41-Carson Macedo[8]; 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]; 10. 21-Brian Brown[1]; 11. 5-Spencer Bayston[16]; 12. 1A-Jacob Allen[15]; 13. 15-Donny Schatz[13]; 14. 13-Justin Peck[6]; 15. 83-James McFadden[25]; 16. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[23]; 17. 2MD-Cap Henry[12]; 18. 69K-Justin Henderson[18]; 19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[20]; 20. 8-Cory Eliason[14]; 21. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[11]; 22. 1T-Tanner Holmes[17]; 23. 99-Skylar Gee[19]; 24. 9-Kasey Kahne[22]; 25. 7S-Robbie Price[26]; 26. 42-Sye Lynch[24]; 27. (DNS) 20G-Noah Gass.

SUPER DIRTCAR SERIES

Feature (40 Laps): 1. 9S-Matt Sheppard[1]; 2. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[2]; 3. 88-Mat Williamson[8]; 4. 35-Mike Mahaney[4]; 5. 8H-Max McLaughlin[11]; 6. 19-Tim Fuller[7]; 7. 4*-Anthony Perrego[3]; 8. 111-Demetrios Drellos[12]; 9. 26-Ryan Godown[10]; 10. 25-Erick Rudolph[5]; 11. 12-Darren Smith[14]; 12. 33-Louden Reimert[19]; 13. 99L-Larry Wight[6]; 14. 21A-Peter Britten[15]; 15. 5H-Chris Hile[18]; 16. 84Y-Alex Yankowski[9]; 17. 2-Jack Lehner[13]; 18. 27J-Danny Johnson[25]; 19. 5-Tyler Siri[17]; 20. 70A-Alex Payne[21]; 21. 215-Adam Pierson[29]; 22. 91D-Billy Decker[20]; 23. 2A-Mike Gular[16]; 24. 91-Felix Roy[28]; 25. 54-Steve Bernard[22]; 26. 14-CG Morey[30]; 27. 28-Michael Trautschold[26]; 28. 66-Corbin Millar[27]; 29. JS98-Rocky Warner[24]; 30. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[23].

WORLD OF OUTLAWS CASE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LATE MODELS

Feature (50 Laps): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[10]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[5]; 3. 44-Chris Madden[3]; 4. 17M-Dale McDowell[2]; 5. 10-Garrett Smith[6]; 6. 32-Bobby Pierce[11]; 7. 9-Nick Hoffman[9]; 8. 97-Cade Dillard[1]; 9. 20-Jimmy Owens[16]; 10. 40B-Kyle Bronson[7]; 11. 49-Jonathan Davenport[19]; 12. 18D-Daulton Wilson[4]; 13. B5-Brandon Sheppard[25]; 14. 16-Ben Watkins[12]; 15. 0-Scott Bloomquist[14]; 16. 79-Donald McIntosh[23]; 17. 39-Tim McCreadie[13]; 18. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[17]; 19. 1T-Tyler Erb[22]; 20. 96V-Tanner English[26]; 21. 25-Shane Clanton[27]; 22. 8-Brian Shirley[18]; 23. 93-Carson Ferguson[24]; 24. 76-Brandon Overton[8]; 25. 19R-Ryan Gustin[15]; 26. 57-Zack Mitchell[21]; 27. 22-Chris Ferguson[20]; 28. B1-Brent Larson[28].

