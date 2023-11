SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Transit will offer free bus rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Rides will be free to everyone all day during regular bus service times from 6 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.

For help planning your trip, visit //Salisburync.gov/Transit.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.