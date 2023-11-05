Police: 18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Troutman, no arrests made

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Troutman.

The Troutman Police Department said officers were called to a Food Lion on North Main Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Officers with the Troutman Police Department are currently investigating a shooting incident involving 2 victims. There... Posted by Troutman Police Department on Saturday, November 4, 2023

At the scene, officers found two people, including 18-year-old Alexander Hipple, with gunshot wounds. Hipple died at the scene and the second person, a 20-year-old, was taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

Police said the victims were shot on Mills Avenue and drove to the shopping plaza for help.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Troutman Police Department with the investigation.

As of Monday morning, police did not have any suspect information to release.

