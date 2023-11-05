Man held without bond on sex crimes charges allegedly involving children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man will face a judge on Monday morning on charges that he had sexual relations with an underage victim.

Joseph David Lineberry, 37, was arrested on Friday in the 600 block of Garrick Rd. He was charged with statutory rape, taking indecent liberties with a child, and first degree sex offense with a victim under the age of 13.

Lineberry is being held without bond and has a first appearance in court set for Monday.

In May, 2025, Lineberry was charged with one count of first degree statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child in one case involving a five-year-old boy, and first degree statutory sex offense in a second case involving a nine-year-old boy. Bond was set at $250,000.

