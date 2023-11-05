PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Johnson C. Smith beats Livingstone in the 2023 Commemorative Classic

Johnson C. Smith wrapped up their best season since 2006 with a victory over rival Livingstone in the 2023 Commemorative Classic.
Johnson C. Smith wrapped up their best season since 2006 with a victory over rival Livingstone in the 2023 Commemorative Classic.(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith wrapped up their best season since 2006 with a victory over rival Livingstone in the 2023 Commemorative Classic.

The Golden Bulls beat the Blue Bears 38-17 by outscoring them 21-7 in the second half.

Smith QB Jamere Cherry threw for 254 yards and 2 TD in the victory.

In his last game of McGirt Field, JCSU senior wide receiver Reggie Bryant racked up 151 yards receiving and a TD.

The Golden Bulls finish the season 7-3. That’s their best record since 2006 when they went 7-4.

Last season, Smith went 2-8.

“We didn’t come into this season saying we want to double or triple our win total, we just came in and said let’s just do winning things and see where it lands us,” said Johnson C. Smith head coach Maurice Flowers.

Been a lot of slim seasons lately on Beatties Ford Road recently. This is only the 5th winning season for this program in the last 23 years and first since 2013 when they went 5-5.

