‘It means so much’: First-ever CMS middle school football championship kicks off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of middle-schoolers in Charlotte got the opportunity to be a part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools athletics history this weekend.

The Queen City Middle School Championship kicked off on Saturday, becoming the first event of its kind in Charlotte.

Eight middle school teams took to the gridiron at Olympic High School, competing for the title.

“Our message to our team at the beginning of the season was ‘let’s go make history,’” tournament organizer Vince Jacobs said. “One of the things we’ve been seeing the last few years was lacking middle school representation.”

Jacobs is the owner of VTO Sports, which holds camps and combines for youth athletes across the country. He came to CMS earlier this year with a proposal for a district-wide middle school football championship.

“My son played middle school, he played at James Martin,” Jacobs said. “He was always saying ‘Dad, why is there no championship for us?’” I’m gonna try to get it so his son, my grandson, can play in one soon.”

CMS gave a greenlight to the idea but said VTO Sports would have to foot the bill, as there were no funds in the district budget for such an event.

“I didn’t want money to be a road block,” Jacobs said. “I didn’t want no funding for middle school to be the reason why not to do it.”

Based on the response from players and coaches, the tournament appears to be worth every penny.

“It means so much to these kids, because football is a lot of these kids, the only thing they have,” Ranson Middle School assistant coach Rodriques Clark said. “So every day they wake up, they live for football.”

In the world of club football teams with no academic requirements, the hope is that events like this weekend’s tournament will keep kids invested in both sides of being a student-athlete.

“If you have the ability to look forward to something like a championship, winning the city, winning a trophy, winning a ring, it keeps them focused at a really critical point in life,” Jacobs said.

Saturday’s matchups were just the first round of the tournament, with the semifinals set for next weekend at Phillip O. Berry, then the championship game the following weekend at Mallard Creek.

