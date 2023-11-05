PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gorgeous weather continues into the new week as temperatures stay warm

The start of the new week will be beautiful, with potentially record-breaking temperatures midweek.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure across the southeast will keep us in a warming trend over the next several days.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, mild
  • Monday: Sunny, warm
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer

Today will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s.

Highs this week will be back in the 70s.
Highs this week will be back in the 70s.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

The clear and dry conditions will continue into the start of the work week, allowing for some chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

Monday will also be mild and dry with highs in the lower 70s. More warmth can be expected Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Our next shot at some rain heads our way late next week with an upper-level disturbance moving across the Plains. If this pans out, it will give us some measurable rainfall to start improving the current drought conditions.

Friday into next Saturday, some isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible; otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

