Gorgeous weather continues into the new week as temperatures stay warm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure across the southeast will keep us in a warming trend over the next several days.

Today : Mostly sunny, mild

Monday : Sunny, warm

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer

Today will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s.

Highs this week will be back in the 70s. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

The clear and dry conditions will continue into the start of the work week, allowing for some chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

Monday will also be mild and dry with highs in the lower 70s. More warmth can be expected Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Our next shot at some rain heads our way late next week with an upper-level disturbance moving across the Plains. If this pans out, it will give us some measurable rainfall to start improving the current drought conditions.

Friday into next Saturday, some isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible; otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

