Firefighters battling two-alarm fire at south Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are battling a large two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze is happening on Hedley Way at the Southpark Commons Apartments, just off Quail Hollow Road, the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed.

Firefighters said smoke and flames were showing from building when they arrived.

A photo from the scene showed flames covering multiple stories of the complex.

Medic is at the scene to treat any patients. It is currently unclear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.

