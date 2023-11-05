PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters battling two-alarm fire at south Charlotte apartment complex

The blaze broke out at the Southpark Commons Apartments on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called out to a large fire at the Southpark Commons Apartments in south...
Firefighters were called out to a large fire at the Southpark Commons Apartments in south Charlotte on Sunday.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are battling a large two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze is happening on Hedley Way at the Southpark Commons Apartments, just off Quail Hollow Road, the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed.

Firefighters said smoke and flames were showing from building when they arrived.

A photo from the scene showed flames covering multiple stories of the complex.

Medic is at the scene to treat any patients. It is currently unclear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 85 in Rowan County has reopened following a crash, the North Carolina Department of...
Interstate 85 reopened after crash reported in Rowan Co.
Both directions of Interstate 85 were shut down due to power lines across the interstate.
All lanes of I-85 reopened following morning closure
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
A black bear ripped the siding off a camper at Gorges State Park earlier this week.
Officials: Bear ripped side off camper at western NC campground

Latest News

The Panthers are seeking their second win in a row on Sunday when they play host to the...
Panthers, Bryce Young seeking 2nd-straight win against struggling Colts
Eight middle school teams took to the gridiron at Olympic High School, competing for the title.
‘It means so much’: First-ever CMS middle school football championship kicks off
Henderson Co. fire
2 homes lost, others evacuated as crews work to contain 250-acre fire in Henderson County
A water main break in Fort Lawn has prompted a Boil Water Notice across Chester County.
Chester County placed under Boil Water Notice due to water main break