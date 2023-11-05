Chester County placed under Boil Water Notice due to water main break

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Residents in Chester County have been placed under a Boil Water Notice until further notice after a water main broke in Fort Lawn, officials said.

The Chester Metropolitan District (CMD) is advising customers to boil water vigorously for one minute before using it for cooking or drinking. Officials said bottled water should be used for small children and pets.

Officials said residents could see dirty or cloudy water. If that happens, they should flush the lines until the water clears up.

A reverse 911 system will be used to provide updates on water service throughout the day. All CMD customers should receive a call or text at some point.

Customers in Fort Lawn will continue to be without water until repairs are completed. Residents in the area can pick up bottled water at the Fort Lawn Fire Department.

Issues can be reported to CMD at 803-385-5123.

