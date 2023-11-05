Charlotte football rallies in overtime thriller at Tulsa 33-26

This press release was provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

Tulsa, Okla. – When push came to shove, walk-on QB Trexler Ivey pushed all the right buttons and LB Nikhai Hill-Green shoved back – allowing the 49ers to rally from a 17-0 deficit to grab a 33-26 overtime victory in American Athletic Conference action at Tulsa.

“A lot of inner gut resolution by these kids,” head coach Biff Poggi said. “They just want to get better every week. They want to play as hard as they can. I am very proud of them. It’s really hard to win a college football game in this conference on the road and we’ve done it twice. We’ve got to keep getting better and we’re working hard at it and I think you’re seeing improvement every week.”

After scoring 18 straight points to take an 18-17 lead, the 49ers saw the small lead whisked away by a 14-play, 68-yard fourth quarter TD drive that gave Tulsa a 23-18 lead with 5:03 to play.

After the 49ers next drive stalled in the red zone thanks to a fumbled snap, Hill-Green stopped a third-and-one with his 11th tackle of the game to force Tulsa to punt with 1:39 remaining.

Ivey then hit Jairus Mack for 11 yards, Duane Thomas Jr. for six yards and Jack Hestera for 35 to push the ball to the Tulsa 18. After an incompletion, he hit Hestera cutting open over the middle in the endzone for the 18-yard TD. His pass to Colin Weber for the two-point conversion gave Charlotte a 26-23 lead with 59 seconds left.

Tulsa was able to drive down the field for the game-tying 27-yard field goal to tie the score.

In overtime, Ivey quickly found Mack for 20 yards to the Tulsa five and after Henry Rutledge ran to the one-yard line, Ivey plowed in for the go-ahead touchdown.

On Tulsa’s OT possession, Hill-Green nearly came up with the game-ending INT on the first play, but the play was overturned and ruled incomplete. Dontae Balfour broke up the next pass and on third and 10, Balfour came up with the interception to seal the comeback victory.

Charlotte overcame a sluggish start to score 18 unanswered points to take a one-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers put up 10 points in the second quarter and added a safety and field goal in the third quarter to climb within 17-15 headed into the fourth quarter.

Tulsa scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead on back-to-back possessions, both courtesy of quarterback Cardell Williams, who rushed in from nine yards out and then scrambled for a five-yard TD run.

Tulsa’s next drive stalled at the nine-yard line, setting up a 27-yard field goal to push the lead to 17-0 with 11:47 to play in the half. Williams was injured in the second quarter and did not return.

Charlotte rallied for the final 10 points of the half, thanks to a long run from Henry Rutledge and the first turnover of the game. Rutledge raced for 35 yards to help set up a 22-yard field goal. He had also run off a 55-yard run on a previous possession that led to a field goal attempt from 39 yards that was no good.

With 2:03 left in the half, Hill-Green forced a fumble recovered by Dontae Balfour at midfield. A 22-yard pass to Jairus Mack brought the ball to the one-yard line, and Kellman bounced through from there to make it 17-10 at the break.

In the second half, Charlotte punter Grant Gonya blasted a 50-yard punt that went out at the Tulsa two-yard line and Charlotte’s defense held the Hurricane in check. Tulsa’s punt from its own endzone was blocked out of the endzone by LB Reid Williford for a safety to pull Charlotte within five, 17-12.

A flea-flicker to Bryce Kennon for 30 yards gave Charlotte the ball inside the Tulsa five and Cunanan connected on a field goal attempt from 23 yards out to close the gap to 17-15.

Charlotte took the lead, 18-17, on Cunanan’s 49-yard field goal, the longest by the 49ers this season, to set up the late game drama.

DEFENSE:

LB Nikhai Hill-Green led Charlotte with 11 tackles, 2.0 TFL, a forced fumble and a pass break-up. It is his second game this year with double-digit tackles.

LB Demetrious Knight added 10 tackles.

OFFENSE:

WR Jairus Mack has seven catches for 124 yards.

RB Henry Rutledge rushed for a career-high 92 yards.

NEXT:

The 49ers return home, Saturday, Nov. 11, to face Memphis in an American Athletic Conference game.

