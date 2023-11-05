2 homes lost, others evacuated as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in Henderson County

Edneyville, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said crews are working to contain a fire that has grown to 250 acres that started in a wooded area Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the Edneyville Fire Department arrived on scene in the Poplar Drive area to a nearly 3-acre fire at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Officials said crews got an initial hand line around the fire but conditions were so dry and the fuel load heavy that the lines did not contain.

At this time, they called in additional resources and assistance from all Henderson County agencies as well as Buncombe, Transylvania and Polk Counties.

The fire was about 40% contained at around midnight.

However, at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, fire conditions changed as winds picked up to 20 miles per hour and humidity levels were in the low teens.

Crews were later called to the Kyles Creek Road area where an abandoned structure was destroyed and two others were damaged. Evacuations of the upper end of Kyles Creek Road have started as about 150 firefighters are currently working to contain the fire.

No injuries have been reported and no homes have been destroyed, officials said.

Officials said Kyle Creek Road, East Poplar Drive, Green Mountain Road, Rhodes Road and any neighborhoods that connect off those roads are to be avoided at this time.

On Saturday, crews said the fire is 175-acres and 5% contained, and officials announced that a burn ban is in effect starting at 9 p.m.

Officials said all outdoor burning is not allowed in areas within 100 feet of a structure. The burning ban will remain in effect until conditions improve.

On Sunday, November 5, officials announced voluntary evacuations for the E. Poplar Drive area, and the fire grew to 431 acres and is 5%. Officials also said 75 structures are currently in the fire containment zone. They also said there are no injuries at this time.

They also said two homes and an outbuilding have been lost, and another home sustained minimal damage.

Property owners from the affected areas my come to Fruitland Baptist Church at 5 p.m. for a briefing from officials.

The smoke from that fire has made its way into the Upstate, but at this time there are no air quality alerts. Our FOX Carolina meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.