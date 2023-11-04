PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
West Charlotte blanks Northeast Guilford 21-0 to reach second round of state playoffs


After losing three of their final four games in the regular season, the West Charlotte Lions used the clean slate of the playoffs to bounce back and beat Northeast Guilford 21-0 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Friday night.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After losing three of their final four games in the regular season, the West Charlotte Lions used the clean slate of the playoffs to bounce back and beat Northeast Guilford 21-0 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Friday night.

With the win, 8-seeded West Charlotte will host 9-seed Hibriten next Friday in the second round.


