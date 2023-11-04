PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warming trend continues with near record highs next week

Rain chances remain low, even as another shot of some colder air moves in later.
Another cold start to the day but our warming trend will continue with highs climbing into the 70s and a little bit above average.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another cold start to the day but our warming trend will continue with highs climbing into the 70s and a little bit above average. Our average high this time of year is in the mid to upper 60s.

  • Today: Cold start, lots of sunshine, seasonal highs
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm
  • Next Week: Big warm-up, low rain chance

With a little bit of high cloud cover tonight, temperatures will be a touch warmer bottoming out around 40s.

There’s more sunshine in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the 70s and looking ahead dry weather likely holds through at least the middle part of next week. Temperatures will continue to climb, nearing record highs for the middle of next week with ample sunshine. Rain chances remain low, even as another shot of some colder air moves in again with our next cold front.

Hope you have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

