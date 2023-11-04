Warming trend continues with near-record highs next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another cold start to the day but our warming trend will continue with highs climbing into the 70s and a little bit above average. Our average high this time of year is in the mid to upper 60s.

Today : Cold start, lots of sunshine, seasonal highs

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm

Next Week: Big warm-up, low rain chance

With a little bit of high cloud cover tonight, temperatures will be a touch warmer bottoming out around 40s.

There’s more sunshine in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the 70s and looking ahead dry weather likely holds through at least the middle part of next week. Temperatures will continue to climb, nearing record highs for the middle of next week with ample sunshine. Rain chances remain low, even as another shot of some colder air moves in again with our next cold front.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.