PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Statesville tops South Point in thrilling 28-27 win

The matchup between 16-seed Statesville and 17-seed South Point was just as close as the...
The matchup between 16-seed Statesville and 17-seed South Point was just as close as the bracket suggests.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The matchup between 16-seed Statesville and 17-seed South Point was just as close as the bracket suggests.

South Point scored with two minutes left to make it a 28-27 game, but the Greyhound defense stood tall and stopped the two-point conversion to maintain a one-point lead

Statesville will travel to Crest to take on the top-seeded Chargers in the second round next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear ripped the siding off a camper at Gorges State Park earlier this week.
Officials: Bear ripped side off camper at western NC campground
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at Exit 118.
Husband, wife killed after crash on I-40 West in Burke County, troopers say
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter in Charlotte
Dashcam video captured a scary tow truck crash on I-85 in Charlotte.
WATCH: Video shows violent tow truck crash on northeast Charlotte interstate

Latest News

In Friday night’s first-round battle of the Mavericks, Mallard Creek came out on top in a...
Mallard Creek runs wild over Marvin Ridge 41-7 in first round of state playoffs
After losing three of their final four games in the regular season, the West Charlotte Lions...
West Charlotte blanks Northeast Guilford 21-0 to reach second round of state playoffs
The matchup between 16-seed Statesville and 17-seed South Point was just as close as the...
Statesville tops South Point in thrilling 28-27 win
In Friday night’s first-round battle of the Mavericks, Mallard Creek came out on top in a...
Mallard Creek runs wild over Marvin Ridge 41-7 in first round of state playoffs