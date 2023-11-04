Statesville tops South Point in thrilling 28-27 win

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The matchup between 16-seed Statesville and 17-seed South Point was just as close as the bracket suggests.

South Point scored with two minutes left to make it a 28-27 game, but the Greyhound defense stood tall and stopped the two-point conversion to maintain a one-point lead

Statesville will travel to Crest to take on the top-seeded Chargers in the second round next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.