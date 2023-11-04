NCDOT: Power lines shut down all lanes of I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Both directions of Interstate 85 are shut down due to power lines across the interstate, Charlotte Fire confirmed Saturday morning.

The incident started shortly before 8 a.m. at mile marker 40 near North Graham Street, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All lanes are closed and aren’t expected to reopen until about 10:49 a.m.

