PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

NCDOT: Power lines shut down all lanes of I-85

All lanes are closed and aren’t expected to reopen until about 10:49 a.m.
Both directions of Interstate 85 are shut down due to power lines across the interstate,...
Both directions of Interstate 85 are shut down due to power lines across the interstate, Charlotte Fire confirmed Saturday morning.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Both directions of Interstate 85 are shut down due to power lines across the interstate, Charlotte Fire confirmed Saturday morning.

The incident started shortly before 8 a.m. at mile marker 40 near North Graham Street, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All lanes are closed and aren’t expected to reopen until about 10:49 a.m.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear ripped the siding off a camper at Gorges State Park earlier this week.
Officials: Bear ripped side off camper at western NC campground
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at Exit 118.
Husband, wife killed after crash on I-40 West in Burke County, troopers say
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter in Charlotte
Dashcam video captured a scary tow truck crash on I-85 in Charlotte.
WATCH: Video shows violent tow truck crash on northeast Charlotte interstate

Latest News

Saturdays with the City: HOMES Program helps residents pay tax bills
Chatting all things Dollywood!
FULL INTERVIEW: Kristen Miranda's exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Dolly Parton
The boat ramp at Ramsey Creek Park is closed.
We’re in a drought: Here’s what you need to know
The incident happened at Gorges State Park earlier this week.
Officials: Bear ripped side off camper at western NC campground