Monroe dominates Bandys 63-13 to reach second round of playoffs

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The red-hot Redhawk offense of Monroe had another high-scoring night on the gridiron, scoring 63 points en route to a 50-point win over Bandys in the first round of the NCSHAA 2A state playoffs.

This makes five straight games for Monroe scoring 55 points or more, and the ninth-straight win for the Redhawks after a week two loss to West Charlotte.

With this win, Monroe will host West Lincoln in the second round of the playoffs next Friday night.

