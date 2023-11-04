Monroe dominates Bandys 63-13 to reach second round of playoffs
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The red-hot Redhawk offense of Monroe had another high-scoring night on the gridiron, scoring 63 points en route to a 50-point win over Bandys in the first round of the NCSHAA 2A state playoffs.
This makes five straight games for Monroe scoring 55 points or more, and the ninth-straight win for the Redhawks after a week two loss to West Charlotte.
With this win, Monroe will host West Lincoln in the second round of the playoffs next Friday night.
