Mallard Creek runs wild over Marvin Ridge 41-7 in first round of state playoffs
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - In Friday night’s first-round battle of the Mavericks, Mallard Creek came out on top in a dominant effort over Marvin Ridge, 41-7.
The visiting Mavericks made an immediate impact, scoring twice in the first quarter and building a 28-0 lead before Marvin Ridge got on the board in the second quarter.
With the win, Mallard Creek moves on to the second round to face 2-seed Watauga on the road next Friday night.
