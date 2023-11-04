PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mallard Creek runs wild over Marvin Ridge 41-7 in first round of state playoffs

In Friday night’s first-round battle of the Mavericks, Mallard Creek came out on top in a dominant effort over Marvin Ridge, 41-7.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - In Friday night’s first-round battle of the Mavericks, Mallard Creek came out on top in a dominant effort over Marvin Ridge, 41-7.

The visiting Mavericks made an immediate impact, scoring twice in the first quarter and building a 28-0 lead before Marvin Ridge got on the board in the second quarter.

With the win, Mallard Creek moves on to the second round to face 2-seed Watauga on the road next Friday night.

