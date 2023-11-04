Lewisville routes Calhoun Falls 52-0 in first-round win

RICHBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - The number-one A team in the state of South Carolina made a statement in its first-round playoff matchup Friday night.

The Lewisville Lions scored 50-plus points for the sixth time this season, shutting out Calhoun Falls Charter 52-0 in the first round of the SCHSL A state playoffs.

With the win, Lewisville will host St. Joseph’s Catholic in the second round next week.

