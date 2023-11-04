PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lewisville routes Calhoun Falls 52-0 in first-round win

The number-one A team in the state of South Carolina made a statement in its first-round...
The number-one A team in the state of South Carolina made a statement in its first-round playoff matchup Friday night.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - The number-one A team in the state of South Carolina made a statement in its first-round playoff matchup Friday night.

The Lewisville Lions scored 50-plus points for the sixth time this season, shutting out Calhoun Falls Charter 52-0 in the first round of the SCHSL A state playoffs.

With the win, Lewisville will host St. Joseph’s Catholic in the second round next week.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear ripped the siding off a camper at Gorges State Park earlier this week.
Officials: Bear ripped side off camper at western NC campground
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at Exit 118.
Husband, wife killed after crash on I-40 West in Burke County, troopers say
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter in Charlotte
Dashcam video captured a scary tow truck crash on I-85 in Charlotte.
WATCH: Video shows violent tow truck crash on northeast Charlotte interstate

Latest News

After Chambers saw a four-game win streak snapped by rival Hough in the regular season finale,...
Chambers opens playoff run with 45-20 win over Northwest Guilford
The Hough Huskies picked up right where they left off in the regular season, shutting out...
Hough cruises past Asheville 51-0 to advance to second round of playoffs
After squeaking out a two-point win in the regular season finale, Forest Hills made things a...
Forest Hills rolls into second round of playoffs with 28-7 win over Anson Senior
The red-hot Redhawk offense of Monroe had another high-scoring night on the gridiron, scoring...
Monroe dominates Bandys 63-13 to reach second round of playoffs