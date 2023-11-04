Portion of Interstate 85 shut down after crash reported in Rowan Co.

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Part of Interstate 85 in Rowan County is closed due to a crash, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Saturday.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 70, close to the Webb Road exit. It was first reported shortly before 1 p.m.

Two northbound and one southbound lanes have reopened since the crash’s initial report. Crews are working to clear the area. DOT officials estimate the lanes should be cleared around 3:52 p.m.

WBTV is working to learn whether any injuries were reported and what caused the crash.

