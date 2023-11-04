PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Portion of Interstate 85 shut down after crash reported in Rowan Co.

The crash was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.
The crash was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Part of Interstate 85 in Rowan County is closed due to a crash, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Saturday.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 70, close to the Webb Road exit. It was first reported shortly before 1 p.m.

Two northbound and one southbound lanes have reopened since the crash’s initial report. Crews are working to clear the area. DOT officials estimate the lanes should be cleared around 3:52 p.m.

WBTV is working to learn whether any injuries were reported and what caused the crash.

