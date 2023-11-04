Hough cruises past Asheville 51-0 to advance to second round of playoffs

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hough Huskies picked up right where they left off in the regular season, shutting out Asheville 51-0 for their 10th-straight win on the year.

The shutout is the third of the year for the Hough defense, and the seventh time this season holding an opponent to less than 10 points.

Quarterback Trey Blakeney completed 16-of-20 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns. Wideout Syir Sutton hauled in three catches for 84 yards and two of those scores.

Hough will host Porter Ridge next Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

